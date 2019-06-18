© Reuters/Hannah McKay



Two teenage neo-Nazis who encouraged an attack on Prince Harry through dissemination of online material following his marriage to Meghan Markle, a mixed race American,were members of the far-right groupdescribed as theA judge at the Old Bailey in London sentenced Szewczuk to just over four years in jail, while Dunn-Koczorowski was handed an 18-month Detention and Training Order, saying their online propaganda was abhorrent and criminal.The material was "uniformly violent and threatening" andJudge Rebecca Poulet said. The British neo-Nazis called for Prince Harry to be shot for being a "race traitor" following his marriage to actress Meghan Markle, a BBC investigation revealed last year.The Sonnenkrieg Division, which translates to 'sun war' in English,, who have been linked to five murders.The leader of Atomwaffen, which translates into German as 'atomic weapon', Brandon Russell, was sentenced to a five year prison sentence in January 2018, after police discovered bomb-making material at his home in Tampa, Florida.The US-based group has encouraged terrorism, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and posed masked with automatic weapons.The investigation revealed that key figures in the Atomwaffen exchanged messages with their UK counterparts over several months, in which they expressed admiration for far-right terrorists, including Norwegian Anders Breivik.