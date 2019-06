© Flickr / Gage Skidmore



Controversial psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has launched a new "anti-censorship" social media platform that promises to be an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, but what exactly is it - and could it really work?, is meant to be a radical alternative to the major social media platforms and, Peterson told podcast host Joe Rogan, it will not ban a user "unless we're ordered to by a US court of law."Peterson's Thinkspot comes as the debate around social media censorship has kicked into high gear, with the banning of swathes of popular conservative commenters and content-creators across platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.The clamoring to censor 'offensive' content and to 'deplatform' creators to please ├╝ber-sensitive users was taken to new levels recently when YouTube demonetized hundreds of accounts for posting about controversial topics. The seemingly indiscriminate ban-fest was triggered after Vox journalist Carlos Maza demanded the deplatforming of a conservative host who'd used homophobic slurs against him.In its rush to ban 'extremist' content, YouTube threw the baby out with the bathwater and even history teachers had their videos deleted and demonetized, merely for talking about the history of Nazism, something which suddenly violated arbitrarily applied "hate-speech" rules.Peterson's daughter has urged people to sign up to Thinkspot, saying there is a "desperate need for a platform that doesn't arbitrarily decide to throw people off because of random crowd mentality."While some have reacted with delight at the prospect of a less restrictive platform upon which to air their views and debate controversial topics, others have pointed out some flaws with how Thinkspot works, at least for now.The feature has sparked criticism, with, even comparing it to Twitter's "shadowbanning" tactic, which makes users with certain opinions harder to find.one tweeter wrote.Another, somewhat odd feature is the requirement for comments to be a minimum of 50 words. Peterson explained that he wants users to "put a little thought" into what they are saying. "Even if you're being a troll, you'll be a quasi-witty troll."(50 words is the entire length of this paragraph, by the way.)Then there's the question of whether a well-intentioned anti-censorship mentality could go too far.In the rush to fix a broken system, it looks like an all-or-nothing approach might be winning out again.