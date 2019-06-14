© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik



President Trump said Friday he will appoint Thomas Homan, a top former Homeland Security official, as his new border "czar.""Tom Homan's coming back," the president said on "Fox & Friends." "He'll be a border czar. He'll be reporting directly to me. He'll be probably working out of the White House. He's a good man."The president said he intended to make the announcement next week, "but I'd rather announce it now.""He's going to be very much involved with the border," he said.The post would not require Senate confirmation.While in the role, he had pushed to bring criminal charges against the leaders of sanctuary cities, saying they could be prosecuted for harboring illegal immigrants.ICE is responsible for detaining and deporting both new border crossers and those caught in the interior.Advocates for stricter immigration policies said Mr. Trump made the right pick in Mr. Homan."The border has become increasingly porous, and action is desperately needed. Tom Homan is uniquely qualified to address these problems," said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel at the Immigration Reform Law Institute.