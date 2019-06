© Global Look Press / Geisler-Fotopres / Christoph Hardt

Huawei has hit the headlines several times over the last few months - and not for the best reasons.Following the news, it seems that Huawei is looking at its other options beyond smartphones, and could even launch its own self-driving car . Speaking to the Financial Times , Huawei revealed plans to launch a self-driving car as early as 2021.Dang Wenshuan, Huawei's chief strategy architect, explained that Huawei is working with both Audi and Toyota to develop the vehicles.He said:"This will be in China, but not only in China . . . it will also be in Europe."Mr Wenshuan added that the self-driving cars are likely to launch first in China, as car manufacturers there are 'moving faster.'However, if Huawei does launch its own self-driving car, it'll face stiff competition from several other tech giants.Google and Uber are just two of the big brands racing to get their self-driving cars on the streets.