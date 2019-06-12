© Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has completely changed its behavior as a result of his sanctions and ditching the nuclear deal. Tehran now respects the US and suffers from bread shortages, Trump said.Answering questions from reporters on his way out of the White House on Tuesday, Trump spoke about the trade war with China and the spat over Mexico about immigration, before touching on the tensions between the US and Iran.According to Trump, this is because "they respect the United States right now much more than they ever have."The Trump administration has indeed pivoted to a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran over the past year. As bad as the sanctions have been, however, they have yet to cause hyperinflation in Iran. Though food shortages have been reported, they are not nearly as severe as Trump makes out.Tensions between Washington and Tehran have steadily risen since Trump's unilateral withdraw from the Obama-era nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), last May.Most recently, the Trump administration sent US warships to the Persian Gulf and continued to pile on even more sanctions. Meanwhile, Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton has openly issued threats of launching a military intervention against Iran, while the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has given speeches to Iranian exiles in Europe, promising them regime change.