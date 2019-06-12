During an appearance on Radio 4 last night, Jo Brand, who is a lifelong Labour Party supporter, tacitly endorsed political violence.asked Brand."That's just me, sorry, I'm not gonna do it, it's purely a fantasy, but I think milk shakes are pathetic, I honestly do. Sorry," she added."This is incitement of violence and the police need to act," tweeted Nigel Farage, who was 'milkshaked' by a leftist while on the campaign trail last month.As we previously reported, a left-wing activist who works for a charity called 'Happy City' called for Nigel Farage to be acid attacked before deleting the tweet."Bravo to Paul Crowther, good on you mate. Great that milkshakes have become a thing when it comes to racists in our midst," tweeted Ruth Townsley, before adding, "I'd prefer acid but milkshakes will do for now I guess."So much for the tolerant left!