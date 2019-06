Yes: there are opiates that derive from various food proteins that exert peculiar effects on the human brain. The worst? The opiates that come from the gliadin protein of wheat and related grains.Opiate receptor researchers at the National Institutes of Health originally coined the term "gluteomorphin" nearly 40 years ago when it was determined that the gliadin protein of wheat undergoes partial digestion (since humans lack the digestive enzymes to fully digest proline-rich amino acid sequences in proteins from seeds of grasses) to yield peptides that are 4- to 5-amino acids long . Some of these peptides were found to bind to the opiate receptors of the brain, thereby exerting opiate-like, or opioid, effects, thus the term gluteomorphin (also sometimes called gliadorphin).The current opioid crisis, in which people are prescribed potent opioids like Oxycontin and Dilaudid, become addicted and turn to illicit opioids such as heroin, highlights just how powerful the effects of opioids can be on the human brain. The effects of Oxycontin, of course, differ from the opioid effects of bagels and sandwiches, but there is indeed some concerning overlap.This suggests that at least some of the modern phenomenon of wheat intolerance and the mind effects of gliadin-derived opioids may be due to dysbiosis/small intestinal bacterial overgrowth so prevalent among people nowadays. But, as always, don't misinterpret this to mean that, if healthy bowel flora is restored, wheat must now become something good for you - there's still too many other unhealthy components to contend with.Bottom line: That innocent muffin or bag of pretzels yield opioids that have peculiar effects on your brain, emotions, and behavior with results that depend on your individual susceptibility. The result might be depression, it might be appetite stimulation. Unlike having to take an antidepressant, sedative, or antipsychotic, however, just not eating wheat and related grains can represent cure of this particular opioid crisis.