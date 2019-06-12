© Geniva Anderson



© Geniva Anderson



a lack of food,

which could be the result of cool temperatures.



People in the Campbellton area have been posting on social media, after seeing multiple small birds fly into their windows, cars and fences. Geniva Anderson found five dead birds around her home this week. But the strange behaviour is not as unusual as some may think, said Joe Nocera, an associate professor of wildlife management at UNB. 8:25

Campbellton, N.B., resident Geniva Anderson says she's found four dead birds in the past two days."We've been having a problem where little birds," Anderson said. "Even if the vehicles were parked they'd fly into them, and they'd fly into our fence."Some do survive and then they're kind of knocked out for a little bit, but some die. They just don't make it."Anderson said birds began "dropping like flies" earlier this week in Campbellton and surrounding areas.She saidThe phenomenon prompted her to make a Facebook post this week, which garnered comments from others in the community with their own bird mortality stories.Joe Nocera, an associate professor of wildlife management at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, said the birds are likely exhausted from hunger."The reason that they seem so disoriented, sluggish - unacrobatic, let's say,He said the bird deaths could be the result of environmental or physiological factors.The birdsThey'd be immobile and so the birds wouldn't have access to them," Nocera said.He said events like the one in Campbellton happen every year across the globe. He said"Several years ago, there was a famous case in Arkansas where about 5,000 black birds died in one single night and that was likely due to local pesticide use."Nocera said he's not sure whether pesticide use is a factor in Campbellton's case.