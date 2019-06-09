Snow continues to fall on the Kootenay Pass
© DRIVEBC
Snow continues to fall on the Kootenay Pass Saturday morning.
Kootenay Pass, west of Creston, continued to see snowfall Saturday morning

Drivers at higher elevations should be cautious this weekend, after snow fell on some mountain passes Friday night.

While some light snow fell at Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector, Kootenay Pass, west of Creston, continues to see snowfall Saturday morning.

While an Environment Canada weather statement warning of snowfall at higher elevations earlier in the week resulted in little snow, five centimetres of snow fell on Kootenay Pass overnight.

Mandatory winter tire rules on B.C. mountain highways ended over a month ago.