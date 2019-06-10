© BBC (stock photo)

A huge plague of locusts is wreaking havoc on the Italian island of Sardinia in the worst insect invasion in more than 60 years, local media report.Large swarms are destroying crops and invading homes in Ottana and Orani in the central province of Nuoro."There are millions in the countryside," the Italian farmers' association Coldiretti warned in a statement on Monday."The locusts emerge on uncultivated land, but then they go to cultivated land to eat," the group said, adding that there was little that could now be done to remedy the situation.Locusts usually appear on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia in the summer months, between June and August.On the mainland,Coldiretti added.