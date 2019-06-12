Chinese authorities have invited the Indian government to join efforts to effectively offset the potential impact of "protectionist" and "unilateral" trade practices implemented by the US across the world over recent months.According to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui,"Trade protectionism and unilateralism are very much on the rise. How to respond to the bullying practices of the United States ... its practices of trade," Zhang said.The comment comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is to kick off in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek later this week. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the event.The top official stressed that theMoreover, Zhang expressed hopes that the neighboring nations would agree on bilateral trade.China, which has been embroiled in an unceasing trade dispute with the US, is being forced to look for new allies and partners. So far, the White House has imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on China, with Beijing firing back in a reciprocal way. The trade war saw another escalation after the US intensified attempts to force Chinese tech giant Huawei out of the American and European markets.The latest attacks by the US on its long-standing trade partners have hadLast year, the US slapped India with 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent levies on aluminum. Earlier this month, the country was officially excluded from the Generalized System of Preferences, a duty-free import agreement under which it was allowed to export over $5 billion worth of goods to the US market annually.Apart from that, the