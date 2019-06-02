Comment Alerts with Push Notifications are here!
Puppet Masters
India refuses to compromise on 'national interests' for petty US trade benefits
RT
Sun, 02 Jun 2019 15:36 UTC
"India, as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward," the ministry statement said. "It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US."
"India... shall always uphold its national interest in these matters. We have significant development imperatives and concerns and our people also aspire for better standards of living. This will remain the guiding factor in the Government's approach."
Around $5.6 billion worth of Indian products have enjoyed duty-free access to the American market annually, under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. New Delhi was the world's largest beneficiary of such concessions designed for developing nations, until US President Donald Trump announced an end to India's special designation, effective June 5.
Over the last year, the US administration has mounted pressure on India in an effort to force the country to open its markets and purchase more American products to close the trade deficit gap with the US.
Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Recent Comments
The Uzbekistan government would do well to remember the history of US meddling in the affairs of others. Take some recent examples, like, Ukraine,...
"Why the world looks different from one person to the next" Lordy. No two pairs of eyes have ever occupied the exact same location, at the same...
And the more they see, the more they're convinced they understand WTH is going on out there. We're never completely sure what goes on outside the...
Renew Descartes, "I think, therefore I am", so what is it? That scientists don't understand, about that statement. Everything it seems. "I", is...
Great show! Enjoyed listening to y'all.
Comment: We shall see how long India's refusal will last: India obeying US sanctions on Iranian and Venezuelan oil, hoping for no further escalation