Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

We can't know for certain if Keanu Reeves is just shy, or wary of potential sexual harassment accusations - but that both are equally plausible is a terrifying indictment of the state of relations between the sexes.A tweet has gone viral with a compilation of photos featuring the Hollywood actor posing together with women, in which he performs perhaps what is colloquially known as the 'hover hand' - a phenomenon that occurs when two people embrace for a photo op, but one or both leave their fingers an imperceptible distance away from the other."See, no touching!" his body language screams.The 'hover hand' predominantly exists as, but here a different interpretation was in order. That this was a deliberate pose to avoid producing evidence for a possible claim down the line.Certainly, this need not be the only explanation. Perhaps he is reticent or polite, as he has mentioned in interviews, generally squeamish or specifically uncomfortable making physical contact with strangers during what must be dozens of daily requests for a quick pic. And one of his co-posers is the famously irreverent 73-year-old country singer Dolly Parton, hardly a #MeToo victim in waiting.So, possibly this is a habit he has developed: no hands, no lawsuit.Much as there is something dolorous about celebrities being denied an ordinary existence, this story is not about Keanu. It is about us.His air of dignified melancholy mixed with a mysterious blankness has always made it easier for people to project their own feelings onto the actor. It is not an accident that the Sad Keanu meme - featuring an oddly forlorn Reeves eating a sandwich - has endured for years.And in this case, people are channeling through him a deep anxiety.The discussion was not celebrity gossip, but referenced fundamental questions: is this normal? How does this affect my own behavior? Have the rules changed for how men and women should operate in close quarters?Former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka popped in to blame "the left."But regardless of your take, one thing is indisputable:. Not just by Keanu, but by you as a man, the next time you pose with someone you are not 100 percent sure of, a colleague, a relative, a friend of a friend, a stranger in a bar. They probably won't sue you, but the photos will be there forever, and you can be labeled "handsy" or "creepy" or perhaps laughed at as the opposite - an overly-fastidious "Victorian gentleman" protecting a "lady's modesty."As long as there exists the climate of constant public suspicion, not just this but hundreds of other routine interactions that were once considered friendliness or play or flirtation. Of course, some sober examination of existing social practices is necessary - non-consensual shoulder rubs in the office were never appropriate, even when they were accepted.But perhaps there is detectable in the entire Keanu discussion a burbling undercurrent of regret, among both men and women who were not either abusers or victims, at this loss of innocence, at the new reefs in what is already a hard-to-navigate map of inter-sex relations. A frustration that we can't even take a photo without all the tedious disassembling. Or maybe that's just wishful presumption, and this is how we should all live now: carefully, hands hovering.