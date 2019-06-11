© IANS



US President Donald Trump said that even though India has reduced its import tariff on American motorcycles from 100 percent to 50 percent, it is still too high and not acceptable to him.Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled."We're not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they've done, 100 percent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing," Trump told CBS news in an interview on Monday.Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce it to zero."So, when Harley sends over there,," Trump said, referring to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50 percent versus nothing.," he said, indicating that the two countries are still in talks to resolve the issue of import tariffs on American motorcycles."But if I didn't, if we didn't have the power of what we have, and if we weren't the bank--well, if we weren't the bank we wouldn't even be talking about it because nobody would care.," he said in response to a question.