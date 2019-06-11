© CBS

A large puddle of tar encroached on the sidewalk and natural gas appeared to rise from the street of the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles Friday.CBSLA's Brittany Hopper was standing near the puddle located across the street from The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum,When CBSLA reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, they said they were unaware of the situation.The Page Museum, who reportedly runs the tar pits, has not been in contact regarding the situation.As of Saturday morning,And on Saturday, more seepage. Enough to draw the interests of tourists and residents alike.CBS2's Jake Reiner said tourists and residents alike have been coming to the area marveling at the bubbling tar.Resident Natalie Vota stopped to document it Friday and Saturday.she said Saturday.But the tourists - like Rick Stahl from the Pacific Northwest - had one more story to tell when he gets back home."We're from Seattle," Stahl said, "and you don't see this oozing out of the streets. It's amazing."That sentiment was echoed by tourist Don Van Cleave from Nashville.Reiner asked him if he thought he'd be smelling tar this day?"Mission accomplished. I can check that off my list as a tourist of LA."Saturday evening, locals told KCAL9's Jeff Nguyen that they have become quite accustomed to seeing tar oozing up through the sidewalks - just not this much of it.Miracle Mile resident Matthew Kogan concurred."I can smell it. I thought a car broke its oil pan out here," says Patrick Myer.