Society's Child
Why should we care about Kim Dotcom's possible extradition to the US?
RT
Mon, 10 Jun 2019 22:03 UTC
The appeal hearings kicked off in New Zealand's Supreme Court on Monday. If the appeal fails, it will be up to the country's interior minister to decide whether to actually greenlight the extradition.
Dotcom has resided in New Zealand since 2010 and the US case against the Megaupload founder has resulted in a lengthy extradition battle. While it was greenlighted in 2015, it has been repeatedly appealed in various courts since then, ultimately getting to the top judiciary.
The Megaupload case
The now-defunct file hosting site Megaupload was created by Dotcom back in 2005. It was among the most popular and frequently visited websites of the whole internet until 2012, when it was seized by the FBI.
Dotcom and his associates were indicted with various criminal charges, including copyright infringement, wire fraud and money laundering, with damages inflicted to audio and video content owners listed as over $500 million.
Why does the whole Dotcom affair matter?
Kim Dotcom - also known as Kim Schmitz before legally changing his name - has had earlier run-ins with the law. He received a suspended sentence in Germany twice for insider trading and other shady activities - and the Megaupload case might look like yet another legal trouble for the eccentric entrepreneur. Except it might bring grave consequences to the whole internet industry - and even beyond.
Dotcom himself has repeatedly stated that the whole case is an attempt by the US government to further stomp on "web freedom" and if he's prosecuted, any internet provider can be held liable for the "misuse" of their services by the users.
His legal team maintains that the file-sharing service platform itself cannot be blamed for any copyright infringement by the end users. Supporters of the internet entrepreneur share a similar opinion, arguing that it will set a very dangerous precedent - for internet-based businesses.
That might potentially spill into the real word as well.
Why should we care about Kim Dotcom's possible extradition to the US?
Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Hate multiplies hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.
Now let me think about this issue of the US meddling in the UK political system, well, if I remember correctly, Obama came over from the US to...
The retarded feds are valuing each pill at $10K a pop..... I think they've been dipping into the supply the morons....
It's no wonder the American people are taxed out of their brains paying for all these wars.
3,200 pills x $15 = $48,000 NOT $30,000,000 $30,000,000 / $15 comes out to 2,000,000 pills. 3,200 is waaaaay less than 2,000,000 WTF? that is a...
hi all, I am Brakar, on a fresh, probably shortlived account looks like i have been kicked out of sott. (don't know why). so making a last post....
Comment: One might wonder if the war against Kim Dotcom has more to do with his political views, especially in support of Julian Assange, as any purported copyright infringement or wire fraud. As the one tweeter expressed it, if Megaupload loses its case, Google and Youtube should be up for much the same charges.