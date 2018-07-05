© Fiona Goodall/Getty Images



They face decades in prison if convicted in American courts.

The internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom lost another bid to avoid extradition to the United States on charges of copyright infringement and money laundering, after New Zealand's Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld rulings allowing for his deportation.Mr. Dotcom, an online renegade who along with three associates faces the charges relating to a defunct file-sharing website, Megaupload, plans to appeal the ruling.His lawyer, Ira Rothken, said Mr. Dotcom would appeal to the Supreme Court, New Zealand's highest. He added that if the court agreed to hear the case, the process could take a year.The Court of Appeal said in its decision that the United States' case against Mr. Dotcom and his associates - Matthias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato - was "both admissible and sufficient" to allow for the extradition of the four men.The decision means that a New Zealand lawmaker, the country's justice minister, Andrew Little, will decide whether Mr. Dotcom should be extradited after any Supreme Court appeals are exhausted.Mr. Dotcom said in a statement he was "confident" the Supreme Court would hear the case "given there are such significant legal issues at stake."Mr. Dotcom, who is from Germany and was originally named Kim Schmitz, was granted New Zealand residency on an investor visa in 2009 after having lived in Hong Kong.Last year, he reached a settlement with the New Zealand police over a 2012 raid on his property that resulted in his arrest to face the United States charges. He received an undisclosed sum of money as part of the settlementMr. Dotcom is also suing the New Zealand government for millions of dollars, claiming lost business opportunities, investments and reputation as a result of its treatment of him.