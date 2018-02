On Sunday, Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom accused former president Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Deep State of bankrupting the U.S. of its civil liberties."Only dumb people cheer for @BarackObama @HillaryClinton . They have destroyed your liberty. You're living in a surveillance state with secret courts. Everything you do is recorded. The state knows everything about you. One day it will be used against you. Cheer some more, dummy," Dotcom added.On Saturday, Dotcom said he believes the Deep State is a larger foe to the American people than Russia and China."Every Hollywood movie about heroic spies & soldiers & the fantastic US military had CIA support either via direct funding, tax incentives or access to US military machinery. Hollywood is a CIA propaganda tool to brainwash the world into thinking the US Govt is righteous. It's not," he added.Dotcom made international headlines last May after claiming that Democratic National Committee employee, Seth Rich, was involved in the leaked emails released by WikiLeaks.Kim Dot.Com He admitted earlier that month that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks.In late May, Kim Dotcom shared that he was willing to come to the US and give testimony if it is required.