kim dotcom
On Sunday, Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom accused former president Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Deep State of bankrupting the U.S. of its civil liberties.

"The deep state favored a Clinton presidency because CIA & NSA powers massively expanded under Democrat leadership. They had laxity and wanted to maintain the status quo. The first black President did more harm to your rights than any other President, and he did it with a smile," tweeted Dotcom.

"Only dumb people cheer for @BarackObama & @HillaryClinton. They have destroyed your liberty. You're living in a surveillance state with secret courts. Everything you do is recorded. The state knows everything about you. One day it will be used against you. Cheer some more, dummy," Dotcom added.

On Saturday, Dotcom said he believes the Deep State is a larger foe to the American people than Russia and China.

"The biggest enemy of the US isn't Russia, China or Trumps effort to have good relations with them. Your biggest enemy is a deep state that profits from conflict. CIA is a business. Every war, terror attack and crisis means more money for them. So they cause war, terror and crisis," the internet entrepreneur tweeted.

"Every Hollywood movie about heroic spies & soldiers & the fantastic US military had CIA support either via direct funding, tax incentives or access to US military machinery. Hollywood is a CIA propaganda tool to brainwash the world into thinking the US Govt is righteous. It's not," he added.

Dotcom made international headlines last May after claiming that Democratic National Committee employee, Seth Rich, was involved in the leaked emails released by WikiLeaks.

Kim Dot.Com: "I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK."

He admitted earlier that month that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

In late May, Kim Dotcom shared that he was willing to come to the US and give testimony if it is required.