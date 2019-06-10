A Moscow court has sentenced a former governor of the Komi Republic, a region in Russia's northwest, to 11 years in prison after convicting him ofIn a June 10 ruling, the Zamoskvoretsky district court also ruled that Vyacheslav Gaizer must pay a 160 million-ruble ($2.5 million) fine.Gaizer, including the former speaker of the region's legislature, an ex-deputy governor, and several local businessmen, were arrested in September 2015.Prosecutors charged that Gaizer led a "criminal group" that carried out a series of crimes in order to gain ownership of or control over several lucrative enterprises in the Komi region.At the time of his arrest, investigators said that a search of Gaizer's office revealed a large sum of cash, documents related to offshore companies, and a collection of valuable wristwatches.Gaizer was appointed to head the region in 2010 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev, and was then elected to the post in 2014.A court in Moscow has sentenced a police officer to 13 years in prison on bribery charges after the authorities found he hadThe Presnensky district court on June 10 convicted and sentenced Dmitry Zakharchenko forThe court also ordered Zakharchenko to pay a fine of 117 million rubles ($1.8 million). Zakharchenko was stripped of his colonel rank and all decorations he had received while serving in the Interior Ministry's anticorruption directorate.Zakharchenko's lawyer, Stanislav Maltsev, said the verdict and sentence will be appealed.Zakharchenko's trial started in August 2018. He was charged with multiple counts of bribe taking and obstruction of justice.The 41-year-old Zakharchenko was the acting deputy chief of a directorate branch when he was arrested in September 2016 after investigators found $120 million in various currencies at his Moscow apartment.