rainfall realized at 5 times of the season normal.

Major floods reported in Ankara, Turkey yesterday, June 9th. 3 fatalities reported so far ... Report: Ankara Haber / Severe Weather Turkey pic.twitter.com/5WTCaBP10h — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 10, 2019



The heavy rainfall in the capital caused floods in many businesses, houses, streets and streets. Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş'ın orders of the Metropolitan Municipality teams were canceled.Taking into account after the floods occurred in the metropolitan teams, launched an intensive work in the field. Mayor Yavaş expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the citizens who lost their lives due to floods.Mansur Yavaş, Mayor of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, announced on the social media that the teams of the Metropolitan Municipality carried out uninterrupted work for the evacuation of the accumulated water after the floods experienced after theStating that more than 1000 personnel including ASKI, Fire Department, AKOM, Science Works, Urban Aesthetics Department and Environmental Protection and Control Department teams have been assigned, Mayor Yavaş explained that 200 bus and 724 bus are working in the field.