Heavy rainfall in the capital floods subway stations
The heavy rainfall in the capital caused floods in many businesses, houses, streets and streets. Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş'ın orders of the Metropolitan Municipality teams were canceled.

Taking into account after the floods occurred in the metropolitan teams, launched an intensive work in the field. Mayor Yavaş expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the citizens who lost their lives due to floods.



Metropolitan team is attacked

Mansur Yavaş, Mayor of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, announced on the social media that the teams of the Metropolitan Municipality carried out uninterrupted work for the evacuation of the accumulated water after the floods experienced after the rainfall realized at 5 times of the season normal.

Stating that more than 1000 personnel including ASKI, Fire Department, AKOM, Science Works, Urban Aesthetics Department and Environmental Protection and Control Department teams have been assigned, Mayor Yavaş explained that 200 bus and 724 bus are working in the field.