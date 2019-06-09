© AFP / Iranian Defence Ministry



Tehran's military displayed a brand-new indigenous air defense missile system, capable of tracking and shooting down six targets at the same time. The weapon was rolled out amid growing tensions around the Persian Gulf.Iran unveiled its new domestically-designed air defense missile system Khordad 15 on Sunday. Equipped with long-range Sayyad 3 missiles,, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said.The complex can also track "stealth targets," intercepting them 45km away. Overall, the weapon can destroy six targets simultaneously, according to military officials.In recent years, Iran has been making a push to build its own weapons and become less dependent on foreign suppliers. In February, the country successfully tested the Hoveizeh long-range cruise missile, capable of destroying targets at a range of over 1,350km. In the same month, Tehran's midget Ghadir-class submarine fired an anti-ship cruise missile for the first time.The new air defense system was rolled out amid growing tensions with Washington. The US deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf last month, and announced plans to send extra troops to Iraq, which borders with Iran. Officials in Tehran, meanwhile, renewed their vows to retaliate against US forces in the region if attacked.