© Denis Gliksman/Inrap



© Denis Gliksman/Inrap



© Denis Gliksman/Inrap



A stoneand engraved with what appears to be a horse and other animals has been discovered in France.The prehistoric find by archaeologists excavating a site in the south-western Angoulême district, north of Bordeaux, has been described as "exceptional".Markings appear on both sides of the sandstone, the National Archaeological Research Institute (Inrap) said.near Angoulême station.The Palaeolithic stone plate, which is said to be about 25cm long, 18cm wide and 3cm thick,, Inrap said.According to the institute, "Legs and hooves are very realistic," Inrap said on its website (in French) , adding: "Two other animals, smaller, are also slightly incised."The other animals featured on the stone are slightly smaller, and could be another horse and a deer - which has a distinct shape to its hooves, the institute said.Other items unearthed at the site in Angoulême includeArrowheads and cut flints have also been found in the area, suggesting that it may have been used thousands of years ago as a hunting and feasting site.The archaeological discoveries will be presented to the public at a local exhibition between 14 and 16 June.