A second former GOP state senator was found dead from a gunshot within a span of two days.Former Oklahoma state Sen. Jonathan Nichols, 53, was found dead inside his home in Norman on Wednesday night from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Cops are working with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.Former Arkansas Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was found dead in her home Tuesday from an apparent gunshot woundPolice could not identify Collins-Smith's body until Thursday because it had decomposed considerably. It's not known how long she had been dead when her body was discovered, but her former press secretary Ken Yang told KATV that neighbors said they had heard gunshots a day or two earlier.However, Collins-Smith started out as a Democrat when she was first elected to the Arkansas state Senate in 2010 and switched parties in 2011.Arkansas and Oklahoma lie side-by-side, with a distance of under 500 miles between Pocahontas, Ark., and Norman, Okla., where the deaths occurred.With News Wire Services