© Global Look Press / CHROMORANGE / Nils Thies

Russian diplomats have vowed to defend a mother of three sentenced by a US judge to seven years in prison. The Russian-born woman left the US to take her one-year-old daughter away from her allegedly abusive American husband.Bogdana Osipova's lingering custody battle with her former husband Brian Mobley, a US Air Force recruiter in Wichita, Kansas, ended up with her being sentenced to 84 months in federal prison on Thursday. She has already spent a year and a half in custody. A jury found Osipova guilty of one count of kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money from Mobley.Mobley filed for divorce and initially was awarded joint custody with Osipova over their children. But Osipova remained in Russia with the children, and the court eventually granted Mobley full custody.Osipova travelled to the US in September 2017, hoping to settle the matter with Mobley in an American court, but was arrested by the FBI. She has been behind bars since, separated from her children, who remain in Russia in her aunt's care.Russian diplomats have condemned the sentence and vowed to challenge it. The Russian consulate general in Houston, Texas called Osipova's incarceration "yet another violation of a Russian citizen's rights by the US authorities." The woman was "de-facto sentenced to seven years for asking her former husband to pay alimony" in an "unfair and inhumane" ruling, it added.The US Department of Justice claimed in a statement that Osipova had told Mobley that "he needed to send her money in order to see the child."