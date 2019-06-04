© Reuters / Dinuka Liyanawatte

The ministers quit their posts on Monday in a show of solidarity with Rishad Bathiudeen, who had resigned his post as industry minister earlier in the day.Bathiudeen's resignation preempted the planned no-confidence motion against him, introduced by the opposition., and pressuring the army to release several suspects arrested after the attacks, among other things. The opposition offered no evidence to back up these claims.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's governing coalition appears to be safe for the time being, as"We will not leave the government - we will protect the government," Rauff Hakeem, who resigned as minister of city planning, water supply and higher education, said in a statement Monday.Muslims and Christians combined make up less than 20 percent of Sri Lanka's population, which is overwhelmingly Buddhist.In May, violent mobs tore through communities in the country's North Western Province, vandalizing mosques and leaving one man dead. The government has since introduced curfews in an attempt to address the violence.