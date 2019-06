© Heart Foundation



The Heart Foundation (Australia) has been slammed for a confronting new ad campaign which has also come under fire from health professionals.The organisation has edited a powerful scene from its new Heartless Words ad campaign after being inundated with public backlash over the shock tactics used.But it has also defended the controversial campaign launched on social media this week, which suggests that people neglect their heart health don't love their families.The ad starts with a mother putting her little boy to to bed, telling him 'Every time I told you I loved you I was lying - you are not my priority'.In the next scene, a man helping his wife wash dishes tells her, 'I promised you my heart and I've given it away'.At a family gathering a man tells his loved ones: 'In time, this family will be filled with loss and sadness. But I won't care because I'll be gone.'The ad ends with a mother on her deathbed in hospital.'It's not just my heart I don't care about it, it's yours,' she tells her little girl at her bedside.It also stands by the extraordinary campaign in an effort to reduce the 18,000 families devastated by heart disease deaths every year.One man tweeted: 'Without question the worst advertising campaign ever devised.'Others were offended by the 60 second ad.The ad hit a nerve for those who have lost loved ones to heart disease.'My father died suddenly due to a heart attack when I was four. My grief was soon replaced by confusion and embarrassment. This ad would have exacerbated both,' one person tweeted.One woman added: 'If this isn't the most hurtful ad that I've seen in forever. My dad died of hereditary heart disease. He battled it his whole life. Whilst your message is important, it's deliverance is hurtful, insensitive and just plain ignorant.'The organisation responded to some of the overwhelming online backlash.La Trobe University cardiovascular researcher Professor Grant Drummond also raised concerns.'The Heart Foundation do a magnificent job of raising awareness of cardiovascular disease and raising money for research, but I'd have to say on this occasion they have been slightly off the mark,' he told The Age. 'Heart attacks and stroke don't just affect sedentary, overweight, unhealthy or elderly people.Another health professional took to Facebook to slam the ad.The ad sparked a war of words on air on Tuesday between 2GB radio host Ben Fordham and the Heart Foundation director of prevention Julianne Mitchell, who argued the aim was start an important conversation between loved ones.'No, hang on a moment. When you say what we're trying to do, you're trying and you're failing to do what you say you're trying to do. The ad says that if a mum or a dad dies they didn't really love their child,' Mr Fordham fired back.Ms Mitchell replied: 'No, the ad is really saying the consequences of neglecting your heart health are important not only for yourself but for your family.'But Mr Fordham wasn't buying it:'Hang on a moment, because you've got an advertising challenge in front of you, it's okay to tell kids who've had a mum or dad die, your mum or dad didn't love you?,' he asked.Victorian Heart Foundation chief executive Kellie-Ann Jolly apologised for any offence caused but still believes the campaign is necessary.'We have taken a bold approach by using moments of family life that people can relate to in order to cut through and get Australians to understand their risks of heart disease,' she said.