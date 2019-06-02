Fireball benamaurel, Spain, June 1st 2019
In the early hours of Saturday June 1st 2019, a large fireball was seen above the skies of Southern Spain. The startling spectacle lasted approximately 3 seconds as the meteor/fireball turned night into day for a brief moment over the town of Benamaurel, Granada province.
A local resident recorded the image (above) and video (below) as he watched the fireball from on an West/East trajectory.