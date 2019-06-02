© DxE Yorkshire/Triangle News



This is the moment a group of angry vegan protestors clashed with butchers as they demonstrated at a shopping centre.The animal rights campaigners staged a sit in outside the meat stalls - even setting up police-style tape around themselves.The group - known as Direct Action Yorkshire - are an offshoot of an international campaign to promote veganism.Within seconds, a blind vegan activist topples to the floor following an alleged confrontation off camera.But police have closed the investigation after examining CCTV evidence.The man - wearing a 100 per cent vegan T-shirt and carrying a white stick - scrabbles around on the ground as he tries to get up.The protest took place at Moor Market in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and members of the public soon rallied round to challenge the vegan group.Meanwhile an elderly gentleman waves a sale sign for sirloin steak at the protesters whilst an unknown voice shouts: 'Want to see my meat b****?'One protester can be heard shouting: 'They are sentient beings just like us.'They deserve to be safe and free from harm just like us. They have a capacity to experience grief or joy just like us.'So why make them suffer? They deserve to be happy and healthy just like us.'Just like our beloved pets. Why love one and not another?'As the crowd jeer the protesters in the incident on Saturday around 11am, one member of the market can be seen putting his hand around an activists shoulders, whilst others shout 'Get a job.'The protest took place in front of Mick's Grade A Meats but it is understood that staff from the butchers were not involved.There are at least six butchers in the market - which is famous for its high quality produce.She added: 'There's a long strip of butchers at the Moor Market so it was a really good place to do a demonstration.'The whole point is to go to place that normalise abuse, promotion and sale of beings.'The Moor Market has been contacted for comment.