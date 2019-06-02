The animal rights campaigners staged a sit in outside the meat stalls - even setting up police-style tape around themselves.
The group - known as Direct Action Yorkshire - are an offshoot of an international campaign to promote veganism.
Within seconds, a blind vegan activist topples to the floor following an alleged confrontation off camera.
But police have closed the investigation after examining CCTV evidence.
The man - wearing a 100 per cent vegan T-shirt and carrying a white stick - scrabbles around on the ground as he tries to get up.
Comment: It's rather hilarious that the Daily Mail would make a headline over a blind person falling. Considering the police looked at CCTV footage and subsequently dropped the investigation, it's likely that this was a complete non-incident. The person doesn't appear to be injured in the slightest.
The protest took place at Moor Market in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and members of the public soon rallied round to challenge the vegan group.
As he points a finger at the group, one can be heard saying: 'The state of you putting all these people out of a job. You are a disgrace.'
Another person shouts: 'Meat is not murder' and a butcher can be seen parading around the group with a sale sign.
Meanwhile an elderly gentleman waves a sale sign for sirloin steak at the protesters whilst an unknown voice shouts: 'Want to see my meat b****?'
One protester can be heard shouting: 'They are sentient beings just like us.
'They deserve to be safe and free from harm just like us. They have a capacity to experience grief or joy just like us.
'So why make them suffer? They deserve to be happy and healthy just like us.
'Just like our beloved pets. Why love one and not another?'
As the crowd jeer the protesters in the incident on Saturday around 11am, one member of the market can be seen putting his hand around an activists shoulders, whilst others shout 'Get a job.'
The protest took place in front of Mick's Grade A Meats but it is understood that staff from the butchers were not involved.
There are at least six butchers in the market - which is famous for its high quality produce.
Protestor Belinda White, 48, said the group were left shaken by the reaction.
Comment: What incident? You went out front of butchers stalls to stage a vegan protest and you didn't expect any push-back? Judging from the video, the whole thing was pretty tame. If something like this leaves you "shaken", you're probably not cut out for the vegan protest game.
She added: 'There's a long strip of butchers at the Moor Market so it was a really good place to do a demonstration.
'The whole point is to go to place that normalise abuse, promotion and sale of beings.'
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: 'Officers received reports of an assault at The Moor Market in Sheffield. It was reported that a 53-year-old man was pushed to the floor by his backpack. The victim didn't sustain any injuries.
'Officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed CCTV footage in the surrounding area.
'There was no evidence to support the investigation, which has now been closed.'
The Moor Market has been contacted for comment.
Comment: Must have been a slow news day. We guess the headline "Blind Vegan Activist Falls Over During Otherwise Tame Protest" wouldn't have attracted many clicks.
Here's more on the protest group Direct Action Everywhere: