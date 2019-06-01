© Illustration: Don Lindsay

Do vegans think that lions, hyenas - even feral cats - and other carnivores also should give up eating meat?And if so, can I negotiate the video rights with Direct Action Everywhere to catch their silent walk-by protests live?Or maybe not so live.If veganism is driven by a moral issue about exploiting animals, why does it not logically extend to other meat-eating primates - our closest relatives, chimpanzees, are omnivores too - or to other predators?These people would march in the streets about such discrimination in other forms.What about fish? How can vegans possibly approve of big fish eating smaller ones if rescuing animals that are plundered for food is central to their cause?Fish are sentient animals. They feel pain and they bleed. Some fish positively bream with personality. Sorry, brim.When will James Warden and his mates start lecturing white pointers about their dietary choices?Now, it's not funny to ridicule vegans. They can eat what they like.And the cult of veganism is riddled with inconsistencies.DxE's own deluded manifesto created in 2016 in Berkeley, California - no surprise there - demands meat eating be outlawed by 2055.It ignores that we humans have been carnivorous for at least 3.3 million years. Surely any counter-evolutionary change might take a few hundred thousand years?We're still hunter-gatherers. We just do it differently in supermarkets.The American magazine, Psychology Today, reported last year on the results of eight studies, involving 131,125 subjects, which all supported the depression link.However, it also noted three studies involving 1244 subjects that came to a different conclusion.Groups like PETA relentlessly put out material arguing that humans are not meant to eat meat, despite our evolved canine teeth and gut.An article in the peer-reviewed and highly regarded Nature magazine, published in March 2016, examined the effect on human development of the processing and eating of meat.And it suggests that without the introduction of animal protein, our species would not even have become human."This, in turn, may have led to other changes in the skull and neck, favouring a larger brain, better thermoregulation and more advanced speech organs."Which should give those contemplating veganism something to think about.