© Luke MacGregor / Reuters

Vegetarians are almost twice as likely to suffer from depression as those who consume a conventional balanced diet, according to a new study.The new Bristol University study of almost 10,000 from southwestern England found thatThe 350 committed vegetarians who participated in the study had a higher average depression score when compared to the meat-eaters, according to the study, which was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.Slightly more than 50 percent of vegans and 7 percent of vegetarians have a vitamin B12 deficiency, the researchers said."Other potential factors include high blood levels of phytoestrogens - consequent mainly on diets rich in vegetables and soya," the report says. "Another potential contributing factor is that lower intakes of seafood are thought to be associated with greater risk of depressive symptoms.", the study says. Participants who had been consuming a vegetarian diet for longer periods of time had higher depression scores throughout.But the researchers did not rule out the possibility that the vegetarians' decisions to adopt their diet could have been a symptom of depression from the start.