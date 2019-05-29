"After several minutes of rhythmic dancing to pounding drums, the spirits arrived, seizing a woman and a man. The man proceeded to rub a burning torch all over his body and walk on hot coals without being burned. The woman, in a frenzy, screamed repeatedly, then grabbed a live chicken and bit its head off. Then the spirits left and those who had been possessed fell to the ground."



Clinton wrote that his "brief foray into the world of voodoo" furthered his fascination with "the way different cultures try to make sense of life, nature, and the virtually universal belief that there is a nonphysical spirit force at work in the world."



Clinton had recently lost the race for congress and Arkansas was about to have an opening for attorney general, so he was trying to decide whether to give it another run.



"By the time we got back from Haiti, I had determined to run for attorney general," Clinton recalled. This time, he won - and was on his way to the White House.



One lesson he took from Haiti, he wrote: "The Lord works in mysterious ways."

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - In this land where witch doctors carry more clout than conventional PhDs or professional campaign advisers, the average citizen has been provided a mind-boggling explanation for why Bill Clinton so handily beat President George H. W. Bush in 1992, triumphed to re-election easily in 1996 and is now facing impeachment.



Acting on the advice of a "houngan" or sorcerer, supplied by then-exiled President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Clinton did not change his underwear the last week of the 1992 campaign, voodoo practitioners say.



The same houngan also cast a "malediction" on President Bush by manipulating a doll made in the president's image, goes the story. The torment climaxed when the houngan caused Bush's projectile vomit into the lap of the Japanese prime minister as the world press looked on, disgracing him with the public.



Rev. Gerard Jean-Juste, who was a priest in Aristide's entourage, claimed that Aristide had developed a powerful grip on Clinton's psyche through the power of voodoo.

An Interesting Find:

What is not told in this story are the details of the black magic ceremony that followed in 1996. Shhh, it's a secret.

The ceremony orchestrated by Aristide for Bill Clinton's re-election was done in Tabarre where Aristide resides with the help of black magic priest Wilthan Lherisson. As customary in black magic ceremonies, sexual acts and orgies are part of the ritual, and during that ceremony Hillary had sex with Aristide! Oftentimes these sexual acts lead up to the sacrifice of a baby. In this particular ceremony, I am told a baby was not believed to have been sacrificed. This was not a voodoo ceremony, as the center of the universe for Voodoo is at "Ville Okan" in the NW part of Haiti, near the city of Port de Paix where Aristide is not welcome. This was a black magic ceremony and the Clintons have had powerful black magic priests working for them in Haiti for quite some time.

It is very real to these people, and their soulless vessels work overtime to achieve all that they desire at the expense of others, including human lives.