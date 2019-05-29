© Reuters/Laura Hasani

"...NATO is basically the US military plus some window dressing."

While details of NATO's new military strategy are still unknown, odds are the alliance is simply falling in line with recent updates to US doctrine and seeking to outgun all potential adversaries, a military expert tells RT., NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced last week that the alliance has adopted a new military strategy. Details of the document are not yet public."What's surprising is not that NATO has updated its military strategy, but that it took so long to do so," Mikhail Khodarenok, retired colonel in the Russian Aerospace Forces, told RT.he added."Basically, Brussels simply reported to the big brother that 'an adjustment of NATO documents was made according to your instructions and considerations'," said Khodarenok, noting that "there is nothing new there."According to the analyst, there is no grounds to claim that a new NATO strategy will translate into a new nuclear arms race. All efforts of the NATO military-industrial complex will be focused on developing either the new weapons of war or the means of countering them, and nuclear weapons will be far from the most important in that regard."Of course, the modernization of strategic nuclear forces in the US, Britain and France will be carried out according to the plans already outlined, but it would be wrong to say that the West will focus all of its resources and brainpower on this," Khodarenok told RT.in developing weapons such as lasers and hypersonic missiles, or the countermeasures to them - which presently do not exist and the big question is whether they ever will.Looking at potential NATO military action against any of the alliance's hypothetical adversaries - Russia, China, Iran and North Korea -. However, it is unlikely to involve NATO as a whole, but rather a coalition involving the US and one or two alliance member states, along the lines of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.