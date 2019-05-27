Society's Child
British climber dies on Mount Everest - Death toll for 2019 hits 17
Fox News
Sat, 25 May 2019 17:34 UTC
Robin Fisher, 44, made it to the summit Saturday morning, but collapsed after 150 meters on the trek down. His Sherpa attempted to wake him up to change his oxygen and give him water, but was unsuccessful.
"Our guides tried to help but he died soon after," Murari Sharma of Everest Parivar Expedition told the BBC.
The high level of traffic on the mountain can be seen in the photo above, which shows climbers waiting in an area 26,200 feet above sea level, called "the Death Zone." Nepal's tourism ministry has issued a record number of permits to 381 climbers this season, one reason for the overcrowding.
"I have climbed Everest so many times, but this spring's traffic jam was the worst," said Tshering Jangbu Sherpa, a guide who climbed the mountain on May 22. "Many climbers who moved to the summit without extra supplement oxygen bottles suffered the most. They suffered because of the traffic jam, not because of wind and coldness."
Fisher is one of 10 people who died over the past few weeks of the spring climbing season. Other deaths include four Indian climbers, a man from Utah, a Nepalese guide, one Austrian and one Irishman.
Officials believe a second Irishman died after falling on the mountain last week. His family said in a statement that the search for his body had been called off
600 people reached the summit on the Nepal side of the mountain as of May 24, according to a government official. Peak climbing conditions in April and May have also been a factor in overcrowding, said Danduraj Ghimire, director general of Nepal's tourism department, who rejects claims that overcrowding has made the climb more dangerous.
"It's not because of traffic jam," Ghimire said. "The number of climbers was a bit high this year, and most climbers wanted to climb within a short weather window."
The death count for the 2019 climbing season is at 17, according to the New York Times, making it the worst in decades after accounting for disasters like avalanches and earthquakes.
Fisher was one of those dreamers, and his family says he previously climbed Mont Blanc and Aconcagua and had "lived life to the full(est)."
"He was a 'tough guy', triathlete, and marathoner. A champion for vegetarianism, published author, and a cultured theatre-goer, lover of Shakespeare," his family said.
His girlfriend, Kristyn Carriere, traveled with him to Everest base camp but left to climb with another group when he made his trip.
On Facebook she posted, "He got his goal. My heart is broken. It was his ultimate challenge."
Reader Comments
We are all born to do one thing:
To join the crowd, get in line, obey our marching orders and serve ('til very old age or sudden death, whichever comes first) the all-achieving, all-encompassing noble, fully militarized and technologized hierarchy of modern man.
We can accomplish anything!
No war is too big (or too costly) and no mountain is too high (or precious in its natural, undisturbed state).
One can see clearly, with this picture, how easy it all gets.
Our human destiny.
Our human purpose.
Our human goals.
It is sooooooooooo fucking goddamn easy.
$$$$$$$$$
HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY EVERYONE.
ned, out
Man, does that (picture of the crowd on Everest) look pretty ill. Almost as bad the trenches of WW1. Or the ghetto of any city. Or any pristine natural spot laid to waste by mining and digging and pollution. I could go on, but I have other things to do.....ned
As I understand it, there are harder climbs and huge mountains left unclimbed by all but yetis.
Why not go to one of those?
Mt. Everest? It's time to say: 'Been there; Done that.* Got hypoxia and hypothermia. Used the T-shirt as a bandage over my frostbitten grangrened toes after amputation.
R.C.
*Not me.
RC