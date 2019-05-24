© Reuters/James Lawler Duggan/Jonathan Ernst



"The president stormed out, pounded the table, walked out the door. I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, the administration, and his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Democrats should 'find common ground' with President Donald Trump,Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday,going so far as toand is baiting the opposition party into trying.The presser was meant to address an infrastructure meeting that Trump abruptly scrapped earlier this week, afterrelated to the Mueller investigation. Trump had informed reporters of the cancellation at a press conference in the White House's Rose Garden on Wednesday.The California Democrat told reporters:"Of course [I can work with him]," she said. "I do think we have a responsibility to find common ground."When a reporter asked whether Pelosi might be able to get along better if she refrained from "provoking" the president with insults and accusations, however, the speaker would have none of it.she argued."You have bought into his excuse," she replied, wagging her finger. "I do not intend to [dishonor] my oath of office ... to protect and defend the Constitution."In response, Trump tweeted the he was "extremely calm" during his brief meeting with Democrats, knowing that he would be accused of "rage" by Pelosi and the "fake news media."