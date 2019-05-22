© Reuters / Leah Millis



President Donald Trump called a surprise press conference to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who accused him of masterminding a "coverup." Trump then canceled an infrastructure meeting with top Democrats.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at Pelosi, who earlier that day declared "we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a coverup," following a meeting with the entire Democratic caucus.The president had met with Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to discuss a bipartisan, $2 trillion infrastructure plan moments beforehand, but cut the meeting short."I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi that I want to do infrastructure," he said. "But you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances."The Democratic meeting and Pelosi's statement came after former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to show up at a House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday regarding the Mueller investigation.Trump later re-stated his case in a series of tweets, accusing the Democrats of "tearing the United States apart" while his administration is "achieving things that have never been done before," ending with a sarcastic thank-you to Pelosi for her prayers.