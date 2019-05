Judicial Watch announced that a U.S. District Judge in California awarded Judicial Watch $22,000 in legal fees in a case filed by an Antifa organizer in an effort to block Judicial Watch from obtaining information about her activities.Yvette Felarca, a middle school teacher in the Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD), and two co-plaintiffs were ordered to pay Judicial Watch $22,000 in attorney's fees and $4,000 in litigation costs. Felarca had sued the BUSD in federal court to keep the school district from fulfilling its legal obligation to provide Judicial Watch with records of their communications mentioning: Felarca, Antifa, and/or BAMN. Judicial Watch also asked for Felarca's personnel file.Felarca is a prominent figure in By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), a group founded by the Marxist Revolutionary Workers League that protests conservative speaking engagements.Judge Chhabria added that "The plaintiffs also mischaracterized the documents under review" and that the plaintiffs "failed to grapple with the role Ms. Felarca played in making herself a topic of public discourse through her physical conduct at public rallies and her voluntary appearance on Fox News ."Judge Chhabria's order also states that "a significant portion of the documents the plaintiffs initially sued to protect from disclosure had been publicly disclosed months earlier in another suit brought by Ms. Felarca against BUSD, where she was represented by the same counsel. (See generally Felarca v. Berkeley Unified School District, No. 3:16-cv-06184-RS). The plaintiffs, therefore, had no reasonable argument to protect those documents from disclosure.""Judicial Watch is entitled to attorney's fees because the plaintiffs' lawsuit was frivolous, and their litigation conduct was unreasonable," Judge Chhabria wrote in his order.Additionally, Judge Chhabria's order holds the plaintiffs "jointly and severally liable" to pay Judicial Watch $4,000 in litigation expenses."This is a huge victory for Judicial Watch against Antifa and the violent left," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "Ms. Felarca attacked Judicial Watch without basis and the court was right to reject her ploy to deny our 'right to know' because we don't share her violent left views."