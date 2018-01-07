Yvette Felarca was arrested for battery and resisting arrest in September 2017.
Felarca was booked by the Berkeley police.
Felarca was caught on camera throwing punches at a conservative protester before other members of her communist group jumped the man.
DNC co-chair Keith Ellison supports this.
Felarca has been booked on a number of charges over the past year.
This week a court fined her $10,000 for filing a false restraining order against a local college Republican.
Campus Reform reported:
A California court has ordered noted Antifa activist Yvette Felarca to pay over $11,000 in damages to former Berkeley College Republicans President Troy Worden.Read the rest here.
The ruling, issued Wednesday, comes after a restraining order filed against Worden by Felarca was dropped in October, prompting Worden and his lawyer, Mark Meuser, to sue Felarca for damages and attorney fees, as Campus Reform first reported.
Worden, who has made numerous appearances on national media in his capacity as a Campus Reform correspondent to discuss his ongoing battles with the Berkeley administration and who was voted a winner of Campus Reform's 2017 Higher Ed Heroes Award, remarked at the time that "Felarca's frivolous legal actions were meant to intimidate [him] and hinder [his] political activism."
Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group, through which Meuser is representing Worden, said that Felarca has a history of "filing and dismissing utterly frivolous cases against innocent targets" and pledged to hold her and her lawyers "accountable."
"Felarca and her fellow travelers in BAMN [By Any Means Necessary]/Antifa need to learn that the California courts are not their personal plaything to use and abuse at will by filing baseless and vexatious lawsuits," she added, with Worden noting that the restraining order prevented him from exercising his free-speech rights on campus.
