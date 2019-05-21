Puppet Masters
Europe unlikely to join US on Huawei ban after years of joint projects - company's VP
RT
Tue, 21 May 2019 13:34 UTC
"We don't think this can happen in Europe," Catherine Chen told Italy's Corriere della Sera after Huawei was officially blacklisted from doing business with US companies. The company has been working with European partners for "10 or 20 years" developing 5G and other solutions, she stressed.
"I believe they will make decisions independently," the Huawei official said.
Last week, the US Commerce Department announced that it would add Huawei and 70 affiliates to its so-called "Entity List," which bans the telecom giant from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval. However, the company has been granted a 90-day US general license, allowing the Chinese telecom to maintain its existing networks and provide users with software updates, even as it prepares for its blacklisting to go into effect.
The US continues to claim that Huawei's products pose national security risks and serve as a mechanism for Chinese espionage through backdoors in its equipment. For its part, Huawei has accused the US of unfair market competition pointing out the US's own record of backdooring allies' communications.
Nevertheless, American efforts to convince European nations to bar Huawei from their 5G networks have failed so far - although Australia has agreed to adopt such a ban.
Seems like I read about the Deros already having this technology as they have to clone themselves since they cannot reproduce. This is what was...
Eurovision is apolitical... until it comes time to rigging it for a Ukrainian song about 'Russian military aggression' during a contest in which...
The 5-g hell is a purposeful disaster to cull the world. Look how sick people got at the Cuban embassy for the USA. This is genocide worse than...
Johnson also had his men in the Navy. In 1961, Texan senator John Connally had been appointed as Navy Secretary at the request of Johnson. When...
Bad choice, SoTT. This writer is all wet. The first clue was that Sochi is not in Crimea, as you noted. It's all down hill from there.
