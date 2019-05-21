© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin

Gold output in Russia increased by 12.6 percent from January through March this year compared with the same period a year ago, according to the country's ministry of finance.Production in the first quarter of the current year reportedlyProduction for the period included 45.95 tons of mined gold compared with 39.78 tons a year ago, the ministry reported. Accompanying mining totaled 4.32 tons, marking a 21 percent year-over-year surge, while secondary mining shrank by five percent to 7.85 tons.At the same time, production of mined silver amounted to 223.28 tons, fixing a decline of 11 percent.The world's largest countryRussian miners are reportedly planning to increase gold production to 400 tons by 2030.The Svetloye mine, operated by Russian precious metals mining corporation Polymetal, is ranked number one among the world's lowest cost gold mines. The precious metal mined in the field that is located in the country's Far East cost $425 per ounce as of 2018.