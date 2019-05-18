Puppet Masters
Venezuela sells $570 million from gold reserve despite sanctions
Bloomberg
Fri, 17 May 2019 19:44 UTC
The central bank sold about 9.7 tons of gold on May 10 and an additional 4 tons three days after, the people said, driving its reserves down to a 29-year low of $7.9 billion. The proceeds will be partly used to fund imports through the country's foreign trade office, according to one of the people.
A central bank press official didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the sales.
Venezuela has sold 23 tons of gold since the beginning of April, defying an economic blockade meant to stop the lucrative trading Maduro has been using to keep the military loyal to his regime. Last month, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control included the Venezuelan central bank its list of sanctioned entities.
Guaido is using support from dozens of countries to slowly seize Venezuela's financial assets abroad.
Gold makes up the bulk of Venezuela's reserves. That includes $1.2 billion worth of the precious metal with the Bank of England, which has recently blocked Maduro's repeated withdrawal attempts.
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
Comment: A slight correction to Bloomberg's propaganda: Despite the failed US coup attempts using their puppet Guaido, Venezuela's military has remained loyal to the legitimately elected leader, Maduro, more importantly to Venezuela and its citizens, precisely because they want to avoid the takeover of an authoritarian regime - as has happened in every Latin American country where the US dark forces have succeeded.
And, Were it not for the US' years-long blockade, described by a former UN rapporteur as US "crimes against humanity", Venezuela may not have to resort to selling its gold: