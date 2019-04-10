© Reuters

© Unknown

Last week we showed how, in a time when reserve managers are actively selling a modest if notable amount of their dollar reserve holdings and replacing them with everything from the yen, to the euro and yen,Yet while Moscow's appetite for gold, which has doubled Russia's international gold reserves over the past three years, remains unparalleled,overnight, the PBOC reported that the world's second-largest economy, adding to recent speculation that central banks globally will continue to build holdings even as they dispose of their US dollar reserves.According to the latest Chinese reserve data, the country's gold reserves rose toin March fromaccording to data on its website. This was the fourth consecutive month of gold increases:As shown in the chart below, the recent buying spree resumed after a 25 month hiatus, asThis trend broke in December, when Beijing announced it had once again started accumulating gold.As gold bugs are well aware, prior to the last accumulation episode, China had gone for long periods of time without revealing increases in its gold holdings, which(clearly one indicating declining faith in the dollar). When the central bank announced a 57 percent jump in reserves to 53.3 million ounces in mid-2015, it was the first update in six years. And as noted above, the latest pause was from October 2016 until December last year.As Bloomberg notes, the latest PBOC data indicate that the country has resumed adding gold to its reserves at a steady pace, much like the period from mid-2015 to October 2016, when the country boosted holdings almost every month.Two observations are worth making here: if China continues to accumulate physical gold at that pace over 2019, it will likely end the year as the top buyer afterMore important, however, is thatAnd since for China it is all about signaling - most analysts know that Beijing has been buying gold, it just hasn't been disclosing this -Meanwhile, until we find out, the world's isn't sitting on its hands,according to the World Gold Council, and nobody more so thanamid President Vladimir Putin's quest to break the country's reliance on the U.S. dollar. Is China next?