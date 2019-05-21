A Labour MP has confronted an anti-LBGT+ activist who is protesting against inclusive education lessons at an English primary school. The politicianJess Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley, was involved in a feisty exchange with the protester outside the gates of Anderton Park school in Birmingham, West Midlands.The row, which has seen protests by parents and their supporters rage on for over two months, is overProtester Shakeel Afsar, coming face-to-face with Phillips, asked her: "How have you become so intolerant towards us?" The Birmingham politician denied she was intolerant, telling the man that he doesn't get to "pick and choose which equality you can and can't have."Asked why she hadn't turned up to support the 300 parents who have been demonstrating over the inclusive initiative, Phillips retorted that she was "against the protests."Phillips said the worst thing about protests was that they had damaged "the reputation of a peaceful and loving community." She warned that she will request "an exclusion area to protect the 700 children in this school."The situation has been simmering for several weeks with almost daily demos. Protesters claim they are not homophobic, or against LGBT rights, but