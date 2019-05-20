© Reuters / Sivaram V

Indian police raided a home in New Delhi to rescue a wealthy businessman who was taken hostage by a group of women over alleged sexual abuse. Rape is a major problem in India, as well as the growing number of false accusations.The managing director of a Mumbai-based marine engineering company was kidnapped during a business trip to the capital, police were informed on Friday. It was soon established via CCTV footage that the 64-year-old left his five-star hotel accompanied by two women and departed in a Hyundai Verna vehicle.During a raid on the kidnappers' hideout in Laxmi Nagar district in the east of the capital on Saturday, four women and two men, including the car's owner, were arrested. Their identities haven't been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.Sexual assault, including gang rape, has become an epidemic in India in recent years, with harsh new laws introduced to make the environment safer for women. But it seems to have backfired with a wave of false accusations often made to settle scores after failed relationships or for personal gain.The situation became so dire that a #MenToo movement was sparked in the country in order to protect slandered males. Those behind it stage rallies, demanding the identities of men who face sexual assault accusations remain undisclosed until legal proceedings against them are concluded. The activists also want women who make rape accusations, only to withdraw them when asked to appear before the magistrate, to be investigated.#MenToo is a response to the #MeToo international movement for woman's rights that picked up in India last year after actress Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. This was followed by claims of abuse against a number of politicians and celebrities, leading to several resignations and arrests.