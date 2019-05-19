© Salvini Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo



EU sanctions targeting Russia don't work and "all decent people" support removing them, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said ahead of next week's European Parliamentary elections."I continue to believe that we don't need sanctions. The issue of their removal unites all decent people,"Salvini told Sputnik new agency after holding a major rally that included leaders of 11 right-wing European parties in Milan on Saturday.The leader of the right-wing League party argued that the economic warfare between the EU and Russia has "caused damage and resolved nothing. If a tool does not work, it is removed," he added. Salvini stressed thatPolls show thatThe political group "will perform a historic feat to pass from the 8th place in Europe to third or maybe second," National Rally leader Marine Le Pen predicted while speaking at the Milan rally.The United States and the European Union imposed restrictions on Russia produce and other goods following Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Moscow reciprocated the sanctions in a tit-for-tat move. Since then,The issue has sparked considerable anger in Germany, where politicians from both the left and the right have spoken out against the policy as counter-productive and harmful to German interests.