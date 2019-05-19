© AP/Antonio Calanni



On Saturday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini led a rally of right-wing leaders in Milan ahead of the European Parliament elections, which will be held across all EU nations on 23-26 May.Salvini, who is also the leader of Italy's right-wing League party, was joined by prominent nationalist leaders from across Europe includingof France's National Rally party;head of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD); andof the Netherlands' Freedom Party, among others.Before the rally, he paid a visit to the National Assembly of one of the main agricultural organizations in the country - Confagricoltura, where he discussed issues relating to the agriculture of Italy and the tax system but didn't mention sanctions against Russia. Russia's counter-sanctions targeting agricultural imports had hit Italian farmers among the hardest. Sputnik spoke to Salvini on the sidelines of the event.Mr. Salvini, Italian agriculture is particularly affected by the European sanctions against Russia and the Russian counter-sanctions. Do you plan to cancel them?Yes, I have repeatedly said thatYes, but as time goes by, farmers continue to suffer losses. In the elections to the European Parliament, if you get a large percentage of votes, at least 30%, you could personally make changes in Europe, with the help of other states whose representatives are here today. Some of these countries are suffering from sanctions not less than Italy and would see them lifted.Yes, but first we need to hold the elections, and we will continue to build on their results.Had you already managed to discuss the situation with other leaders before the rally?For me, Friday nights and Saturday mornings are sacred, because I spend them with the children.Should Europe close its borders?Of course, we need to register all visitors, and not only those coming in by sea, because the flow of people from the Balkans is very concerning.Could you comment on your statement: "We should return to the European Community"...I prefer the word "community" because it implies that it consists of different actors who share a common goal. And then, it is a matter of semantic content.Consider me old-fashioned,