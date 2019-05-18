"I do believe I could enter the conversation as late as the fall and still have a real chance to win," Abrams told MSNBC.
Abrams continued to tell MSNBC she is not "prepared to shut the door" on her presidential aspirations, saying:
No I'm not. As I've said before, I'm watching to see what happens. I think we have a robust crop of candidates. I think they're having important conversations but my mission is to make certain that we are keeping that attention focused all the way through the campaign and so I'm going to keep watching and decide whether I want to jump in.If she waits until autumn, Abrams will miss many candidate debates. Although she acknowledges these debates "are an important part of the process," she says they're also a "new" part of the campaign and she can afford to miss them.
Abrams has repeatedly expressed interest in the presidency, saying she is "just as capable" as anyone else to do the job, but not indicating whether she has any plans to enter the race. Despite losing the Georgia governor's race to Brian Kemp, she has accused her Republican opponents of "voter suppression."
The former gubernatorial candidate continues to deny that she justly lost Georgia's 2018 election and has since targetted her efforts toward enforcing fair voting.
"I am determined to end voter suppression and empower all people to participate in our democracy," she wrote in a Wednesday New York Times op-ed,
A former member of the Georgia assembly from 2007-2017, Abrams has been touted as the ideal running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden and has been encouraged to run for the Senate. Although she initially did not want to embrace either of these options, she now says she is "open" to the being a vice presidential candidate.