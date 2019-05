© Ariel Schalit/AP



according to official data obtained by AP news agency.The government statistics, released by Israel's finance ministry,The 2017 figures were theprovided by the finance ministry, though spending also climbed in 2016.At the time, President Barack Obama , a vocal critic of the settlements, had cool relations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In contrast, the lowest year of Israeli spending was 2009, when both Netanyahu and Obama took office, when it was about $210m.Hagit Ofran, a researcher with the anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now, said it appeared that Trump's election had emboldened Israel's pro-settler government. "They are not shy any more with what they are doing," she said. "They feel more free to do whatever they want."Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas , offered even sharper criticism.he said.Since capturing the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war,The international community has objected to Israel's moving people into settlements in those territories as both illegal and a deliberate obstacle to any future Palestinian state. The Palestinians, who claim both the West Bank and east Jerusalem as parts of their future state, consider the settlements illegal land grabs.Scores of fast-growing settlements control strategic hilltops and swaths of the West Bank, making it increasingly difficult to partition the territory.But since taking office, Trump, whose inner circle of Middle East advisers have longstanding ties to the settler movement, has taken a different approach. The White House has urged restraint, but refrained from the blanket condemnations of its Republican and Democratic predecessors."The Trump administration is undoubtedly the most friendly American administration of all time," said Oded Revivi, the chief foreign envoy of the Yesha settlers' council. "In contrast, the [former US president Barack] Obama years were extremely hard for Israel. Now we are making up for lost ground."In recent months, both Peace Now and settler advocates have released reports claiming that Trump's policies have laid the groundwork for a settlement boom in the near future. In a statement, the US Embassy in Jerusalem repeated the White House policy:The new data added to Palestinian distrust of the US, boding poorly for a new peace plan the administration says it is preparing.The Palestinian Authority cut off ties with the White House after Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017 and subsequently moved the US Embassy to the contested city.Claiming the Trump administration is unfairly biased, the Palestinians already have said they will reject any US peace plan. Abu Rdeneh, the Palestinian spokesman, said the numbers were "another reason why we think that the US plan is unfair".It also includes a small, but unspecified sum spent in the occupied Golan Heights . Just a few thousand Israeli settlers live in the Golan, and Peace Now said