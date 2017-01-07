Israel has decided to cut $6 million of its annual contribution to the United Nations after the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a complete halt to Israeli settlement activities.The funding cut which represents only a portion of Israel's $40 million annual contributions,"The UN must end the absurd reality in which it supports bodies whose sole intent is to spread incitement and anti-Israel propaganda."Israel's UN Mission said that additional measures might follow "aimed at encouraging structural change within the UN with the ultimate goal of ending anti-Israel activities" after Donald Trump is sworn in on January 20.The motion, passed 342 to 80 on Thursday, insists that Washington rejects any future UN actions that are "one-sided and anti-Israel."On December 23, UN Security Council Resolution 2334 demanding an end to the construction of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories, was adopted with 14 of 15 UNSC members voting in favor.The US abstention signaled a drastic shift in the US's long-standing shielding of its closest ally at the UN.saying he was looking forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump and describing the Republican as a "friend."On Christmas eve Netanyahu announced that he gave orders to suspend contributions to a number of UN bodies. "I instructed the Foreign Ministry to complete within a month a re-evaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the Israeli funding of UN institutions and the presence of UN representatives in Israel," Netanyahu said."I have already instructed to stop about 30 million shekels ($7.8 million) in funding to five UN institutions, five bodies, that are especially hostile to Israel ... and there is more to come," he added without offering any further details.