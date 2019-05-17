'Serious Civic Pressure'

The mayor of Russia's fourth largest city says construction work on a proposed new church, which sparked three days of protests, has been temporarily halted, hours after President Vladimir Putin said residents should be consulted in an opinion poll.Activists complain that the park is one of the few green spaces remaining the city, and have called for the development to be sited elsewhere.Riot police and members of the National Guard cleared the park of protesters late on May 15. On May 16, they erected extensive barriers and fencing to prevent a new protest.Hours later, Vysokinsky appeared in Yekaterinburg before a crowd that had gathered again in the park. He told protesters that he too supported holding a poll."As of today, we have stopped the construction," Vysokinsky said.Many protesters were skeptical.Yevgeny Roizman, who was a widely popular mayorr in protest at electoral changes, also appeared among the crowd on May 16. He said he didn't support holding an opinion poll.After the third night of protests on May 15, police blocked off the entire park with barriers, and makeshift metal detectors were installed to control access.The regional police department said that 96 people have been detained since May 13. A local court said some of those were sentenced to several days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned protest.Human rights monitors said many of the detained individuals reported being beaten, some severely. At least one person was hospitalized after being beaten by police.In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on May 16 denied reports suggesting that the church would be part of a major complex including high-rise apartments and businesses to be unveiled in 2023."The information about the church being a part of a bigger construction plan and that other buildings and centers are scheduled to be raised there is not true," Peskov told reporters.In recent months, there have been а number of national protests that have focused on issues like, andBut there have also been public protests that have focused on localized issues.Residents of a Moscow region town last year had a series of violent clashes with police over a proposed new landfill to house trash and garbage from Moscow itself.A similar protest was staged near the northern city of Arkhangelsk in February, where residents fought another proposal to have Moscow garbage transported to a local landfill.The North Caucasus region of Ingushetia has also seen aover a proposed land swap with neighboring Chechnya.