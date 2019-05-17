© Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay



German pharmaceutical firm Bayer plans to argue that a $2 billion jury award and thousands of US lawsuits claiming its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer should be dropped."We have very strong arguments that the claims here are preempted... and the recent EPA registration decision is an important aspect of that defense," said William Hoffman, one of Bayer's lawyers.Zimmerman and three other legal experts nevertheless said that Bayer faces a big hurdle convincing appeals courts that the EPA determination on glyphosate shields it from state law claims.They cited a 2005 US Supreme Court ruling that the EPA's approval of a product does not necessarily bar state law claims. The experts also said that the ruling, Bates v Dow Agrosciences, gives broad leeway to juries to decide if such claims should proceed.Judges in the three Roundup cases that have gone to trial against Monsanto all dismissed the company's preemption argument, citing the 2005 ruling."In light of the Bates decision, it's going to be an uphill battle for the company to win on preemption on appeal," said Zimmerman.The pharmaceutical giant's chances of success will increase significantly if the Supreme Court takes up the Roundup appeals, said Lars Noah, a law professor at the University of Florida.Since 2005, the high court has decided at least three preemption cases in favor of companies, none of which involved the EPA."The Bates decision by now sticks out like a sore thumb," Noah told Reuters, adding: "Bayer has more than enough ammunition in recent Supreme Court cases to show the trial court judges got it wrong."That was the third time since August 2018 that a US jury has found glyphosate to be a cause of cancer. Bayer is currently facing a total of 11,200 US cases over Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate, which is the most popular weed killer in the US.